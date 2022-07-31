Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $52,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $5,186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,863,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock opened at $436.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.31.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

