Davis R M Inc. Sells 433 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $18,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,747,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $123.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.52. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

