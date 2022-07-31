Dego Finance (DEGO) 1-Day Volume Hits $13.55 Million

Dego Finance (DEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, Dego Finance has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dego Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00009391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dego Finance has a total market capitalization of $19.16 million and approximately $13.55 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,726.21 or 1.00099319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00130603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Dego Finance Profile

Dego Finance (CRYPTO:DEGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance.

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

