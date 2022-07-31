Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 490 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($5.90) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EZJ. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.12) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.55) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.04) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.64) target price on easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.64) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 660.93 ($7.96).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 399.40 ($4.81) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 423.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 520.51. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 338.25 ($4.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 867.60 ($10.45).

In other easyJet news, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,639 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £9,949.03 ($11,986.78). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,232.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

