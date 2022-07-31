Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Price Target to GBX 200

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 220 ($2.65) to GBX 280 ($3.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Wickes Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 330 ($3.98).

WIX stock opened at GBX 136.30 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £353.89 million and a P/E ratio of 592.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. Wickes Group has a 52-week low of GBX 128.80 ($1.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 256.80 ($3.09). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 185.49.

In related news, insider David Wood purchased 58,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £99,489.10 ($119,866.39).

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

