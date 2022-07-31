DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

DexCom Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $4.91 on Friday, reaching $82.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,906,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,679. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 158.61, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average of $99.20. DexCom has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,627 shares of company stock worth $676,977 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

