dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) PT Raised to GBX 100 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 88 ($1.06) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered dotdigital Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.20) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

DOTD stock opened at GBX 98.10 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £292.88 million and a P/E ratio of 2,452.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.41. dotdigital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 52.60 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 295.50 ($3.56).

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

