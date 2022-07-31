DPRating Price Up 5.6% This Week (RATING)

DPRating (RATING) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. DPRating has a market capitalization of $312,462.46 and $18,819.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,408.94 or 1.00011388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00130403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00033155 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DPRating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.