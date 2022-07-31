DragonVein Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $841,371.37 and approximately $34.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,336.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.96 or 0.00599739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00262194 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015901 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

