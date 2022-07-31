Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Given New GBX 1,020 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,010 ($12.17) to GBX 1,020 ($12.29) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DRXGF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 610 ($7.35) to GBX 625 ($7.53) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered Drax Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 950 ($11.45) to GBX 975 ($11.75) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.86) to GBX 1,175 ($14.16) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $889.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRXGF opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

