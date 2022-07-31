Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.17-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.
Shares of DRVN stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,791. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.37 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
