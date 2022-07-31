Dvision Network Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DVI)

Dvision Network (DVI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0807 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Dvision Network has a market cap of $30.90 million and $4.07 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,761.18 or 0.99996915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00130925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00032904 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

About Dvision Network

DVI is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 382,696,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network. Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network.

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. "

