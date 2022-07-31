DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DWS. Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 8th.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Up 3.4 %

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €28.44 ($29.02) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.65. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 7.15. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €23.62 ($24.10) and a 1-year high of €41.88 ($42.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

