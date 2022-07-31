DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Update

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KSM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.62. 24,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,132. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KSM. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.3% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 465,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 61,615 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 235,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 43,462 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 178,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.