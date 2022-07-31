DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Update

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of KSM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.62. 24,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,132. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
