Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Lowered to $172.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $181.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.12.

ECL opened at $165.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.17.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $304,475,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

