EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for about 1.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned approximately 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.20.

NYSE FICO opened at $462.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $414.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.01. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $534.33. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

