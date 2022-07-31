EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $1.44 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 34.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $535.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $518.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.66 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $216.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

