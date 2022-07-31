EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Lowers Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,897 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.59.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of GXO stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 31.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

