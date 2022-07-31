EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,110 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

TXN stock opened at $178.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.70.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

