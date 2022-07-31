EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 998 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $669,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $14,645,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average of $59.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

