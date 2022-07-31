EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases Shares of 49,569 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,810,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $128.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average is $131.74.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.89.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

