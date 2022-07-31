EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXAS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.31. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $113.62.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

