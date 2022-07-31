EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 1,904 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 121.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.33.

Okta Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $98.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

