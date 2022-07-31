EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 440 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,185 shares of company stock worth $23,594,636 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $312.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.56 and a beta of 0.91. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.17.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

