Electra Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $45,128.00 (XEP)

Electra Protocol (XEP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Electra Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electra Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Electra Protocol has a total market cap of $6.17 million and $45,128.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra Protocol Profile

XEP is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,502,609,439 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electra Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

