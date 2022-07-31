Elrond (EGLD) Price Reaches $57.23

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $57.23 or 0.00245253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $97.33 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00101631 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00018179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00039516 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008125 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000261 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000592 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,942,235 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

