Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Empire State Realty Trust stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.53. 2,352,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,300. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Several research firms have issued reports on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 974,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 387,609 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,226,000 after purchasing an additional 154,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,426,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 107,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

