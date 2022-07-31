Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. UBS Group raised Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 33.20.

EDR stock opened at 22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 17.42 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,281.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is 25.48.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 92,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 20.25, for a total value of 1,878,896.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,446,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 29,296,647. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 92,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 20.25, for a total value of 1,878,896.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,446,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 29,296,647. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 30,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.25, for a total transaction of 593,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 895,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 677,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,429,991 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth about $326,000. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

