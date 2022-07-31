Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC) Short Interest Update

Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Endurance Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EDNC remained flat at $9.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,099. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. Endurance Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

Get Endurance Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Endurance Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endurance Acquisition by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 40,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endurance Acquisition Company Profile

Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.