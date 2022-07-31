EPIK Prime (EPIK) Price Tops $0.0117 on Major Exchanges

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. EPIK Prime has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $177,111.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EPIK Prime has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EPIK Prime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,437.61 or 0.99925222 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004712 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004011 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00130700 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00033439 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.
About EPIK Prime
EPIK is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,547,253 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
EPIK Prime Coin Trading
