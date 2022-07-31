Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.77-$29.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.26 billion-$7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.31 billion. Equinix also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $818.31.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $7.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $703.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $658.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $693.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Equinix by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after buying an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,746,000 after buying an additional 48,531 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 4.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 797,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,304,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 949,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,039,000 after buying an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,791,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

