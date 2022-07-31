EUNO Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1,127.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.54 or 0.00249852 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,609,164,396 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

