Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ETCMY. Barclays raised their price target on Eutelsat Communications from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.65 ($12.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cheuvreux lowered Eutelsat Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.83.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

ETCMY opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

