Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Short Interest Update

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,990,000 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the June 30th total of 17,820,000 shares. Approximately 29.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 141,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evofem Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 864,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVFM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,229,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,445,357. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -1.37. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $14.61.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $7.95 to $8.55 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Laidlaw started coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

