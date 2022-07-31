Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have 18.00 price target on the stock.
Scatec ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:STECF opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. Scatec ASA has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $20.16.
About Scatec ASA
