Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $279.00 million-$289.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.51 million.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.08. 1,662,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,804. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research firms have issued reports on EXTR. B. Riley lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.13.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,454 shares in the company, valued at $913,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $328,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.