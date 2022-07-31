Fantom Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001426 BTC on major exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $848.49 million and approximately $218.36 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fantom has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,372.04 or 0.99956893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00130404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00033090 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

