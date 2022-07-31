Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Firm Capital Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRMUF opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

About Firm Capital Property Trust

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

