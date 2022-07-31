First Foundation Advisors Buys New Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Webster Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

