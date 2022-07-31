First Foundation Advisors Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,863 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 11,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average of $100.11. The company has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

