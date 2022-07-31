First Foundation Advisors Has $17.42 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,010,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,631 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,099,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,102,000 after purchasing an additional 68,493 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLK opened at $669.18 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $692.34.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.08.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

