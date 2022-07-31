First Foundation Advisors Purchases 7,654 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $17,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 63,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.15. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $72.19 and a 12 month high of $95.90.

