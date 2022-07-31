First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the June 30th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,324. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $51.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

