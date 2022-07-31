First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the June 30th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,324. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $51.64.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.