First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ LEGR traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,565. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

