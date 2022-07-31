First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ LEGR traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,565. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
