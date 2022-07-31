Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.27.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.19. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

