Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Teledyne Technologies worth $84,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $174,390,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $994,687,000 after acquiring an additional 393,725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 146.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,689,000 after acquiring an additional 131,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,123,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,887,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,698,558,000 after acquiring an additional 61,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $391.40 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $344.66 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $384.21 and its 200 day moving average is $417.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.61 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

