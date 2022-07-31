Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $78,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $563.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $511.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.61 and a 12-month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.