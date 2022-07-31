Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,509,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,778 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $66,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $719.82 million, a P/E ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 2.65. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.40 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

