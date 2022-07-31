Formation Fi 24-Hour Volume Reaches $104,062.00 (FORM)

Formation Fi (FORM) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, Formation Fi has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Formation Fi has a market cap of $179,329.36 and $104,062.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00604818 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015016 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00037897 BTC.
About Formation Fi
Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi.
Buying and Selling Formation Fi
