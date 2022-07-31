Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,600 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the June 30th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,061 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

FVT remained flat at $9.87 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,575. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

About Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.